Commemorating Article 370 abrogation, birth anniversary of Savarkar: What's new with Rajasthan's academic calendar

The academic calendar of Rajasthan's Education Department has proposed that on August 5, Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas will be observed to celebrate the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir also, the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be observed on May 28.

Govind Singh Dotasra, State President, Congress, opposed the move, terming it as a "shameless" one to pander to the political interests.

"Congress opposes this politicisation of education and imposing its divisive ideology on students," Dotasra said.

What about the secondary education department calendar, Shivira Panchang? Let's look at the updates:

- Surya Namaskar Diwas: February 4

- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 7

- Mother's Day-Father's Day: February 14

- Subhas Chandra Bose Diwas, also referred to as Desh Prem Diwas: January 23.

It may be noted that earlier, the celebration of the Ram temple consecration on July 9 was included in the annual calendar of by primary school education department.

School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, after taking charge, spoke about the unjust portrayal of Mughal emperor Akbar, and the historical portrayal of Savarkar and Maharana Pratap.

Congress Spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi condemned the new calendar, saying it is an attempt to politicise education and propagate Hindutva ideology.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek defended the calendar and accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics. He said it wants to educate children about influential leaders like Savarkar.