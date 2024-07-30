Civil Services aspirant writes to CJI, says they are "living a life of hell" in Delhi's coaching centres

An aspiring Civil Servant has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud narrating the ordeal of the students who live in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar and other areas in Delhi and prepare for entrance exams. They are "living a life of hell...", due to poor infrastructure, drainage and other issues.-

"Living a life of hell," Dubey wrote in his letter to the CJI and requested him to take necessary action against city officials and others responsible for the untimely deaths of three fellow students last week.

Dubey, wrote to the CJI in his email, a copy accessed by The New Indian Express, highlighting that students and aspirants have been forced to led a life in dire living conditions. "We are forced to walk through knee-deep sewage water. While preparing for the entrance exams, these students pur their lives on a great danger," he stated.

"There is a negligence on the part of the municipal corporation and the Delhi government for the substandard living conditions that students endure there while preparing for various entrance exams," Dubey said in his letter.

The CJI, however, needs to take a call in this regard as to whether he would like to take a suo motu cognisance or would concert the letter to a petition.

Terming the negligence of MCD as "blatant", Dubey said that due to clogging of drains, floodwater reaches inside the house.

He also pointed out that the situation is grim and there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in these kind of centres.

Students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country, the letter said.

Dubey flagged that there is an immediate need to have a proper look into the entire issue. The protection of students' fundamental rights should be given due prominence, Dubey said and added that it was their right to study while leading a healthy life.