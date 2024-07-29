NEP completes four years: Educator talks about how far education has come and how much further it needs to go

A

The NEP 2020 stressed on making India a knowledge super-power. The purpose of education is not only to add grades, years, and certification. The purpose of education is to build societies.

The NEP makes this vision clear. All educators should be happy about the focus on the shift of assessments and restructuring of the grade levels.

However, implementation is the tougher task. India is a country that changes every 100 km. A policy made in the metro cities may not reflect into similar implementation at ground level.

And, the new structure makes sure that students and their learning stays at the center of teaching-learning process.

The big shift as was highlighted in the media at the time of launch was the structure of 5 + 3 + 3 + 4.

As an educator, I believe that this structure allows for more age-appropriate learning experiences. It helps in addressing the developmental needs of students at different stages, thereby increasing engagement.

Further, it helps focus on strengthening of strengths and making better the improvement areas.

Let’s take the example of state wide or nation wide exams at multiple grades. It has been reported by many agencies that students in India lag behind the learning outcomes in early years of their school education, and there was no standard benchmarking of learning till Class X. This is far too late, and would impact holistic development of students.

In line with the new structure, the NEP introduced the concept of benchmarking at classes III, V and VIII through a central exam.

At Jaipuria, we have been doing benchmark assessments for years, and this has helped us identify the students who need help in time and address the learning gap rather than wait many years and do a post mortem of their improvement areas only in Class X!

According to a report by the NCERT, schools that adopted the 5+3+3+4 structure saw a 15% increase in student attendance and a 20% increase in participation in extracurricular activities.

Reportedly, there is more focused and relevant content, and higher motivation and engagement due to a more continuous and perhaps personalised learning experience. By virtue, this would indicate a smoother transition between grades, reducing dropout rates, especially in smaller towns and cities.

Flipped classrooms, self-paced learning, project-based and multidisciplinary approach have become a reality and are no longer only buzzwords. Perhaps, we will make further efforts to change the psyche of being a marks and grades-focused society. At least we’ve taken steps in the right direction.