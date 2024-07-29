Khammam: Why did this teacher cut the hair of over 15 of her students?

A teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Peruvancha village of Kallur mandal was suspended for allegedly cutting the hair of eight students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It was reported that the teacher had asked the students multiple times to get a haircut. Despite warnings, the students did not listen and attended classes with long hair.

A few reports claimed that she was agitated by the "funky" hairstyles and the rude behaviour of the students. Hence, she decided to take matters in her own hands, stated a report by Telangana Today.

Angered by it, the English teacher, D Srisha, took the scissors and cut the students’ hair herself. She allegedly cut the hair of about 15 students from Classes VIII, IX and X, stated the Telangana Today report.

However, when the students returned home, the haircut came as a rude shock to their parents.

Later, the students protested and complained about the inconvenience caused to their wards. “The teacher’s responsibility is to teach. How come she cut the students’ hair,” the teachers asked while protesting at school.

Meanwhile, the students had to shave their heads due to the violence committed by the teacher.