"I'm with you," says Delhi LG as he meets students protesting over death of three IAS aspirants

Today, Monday, July 29, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three Civil Services aspirants after their institute's basement was flooded with rainwater. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Officials informed that the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action would be taken in this matter.

The angry students raised the slogan "We want justice", insisting that the LG join them and speak instead of standing behind the barricade erected by the police.

As the sloganeering intensified, Saxena returned without properly addressing them.

He, however, said, "I am with you." He further promised that nobody responsible for the deaths of the students would be spared.

Saxena on Sunday, July 28, directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the death of the students in the basement of Rau's IAS (Indian Administrative Service) Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar due to a rain-induced flooding.

The LG said the incident points to "criminal neglect" and a lack of "basic maintenance" by agencies concerned and asserted that the guilty will be taken to task.

The three students died on Saturday, July 27, evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the coaching institute's basement where a library was set up.

The deceased have been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.