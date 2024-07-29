“I understand agencies responsible for carelessness is either MCD or Delhi gov't": Union Minister Khattar

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, today, Monday, July 28 said the Delhi government's "carelessness" is responsible for the death of three students at a coaching institute in the national capital. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Three civil services aspirants died after the basement of a building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching institute was flooded following rain in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar area on Saturday evening, July 27.

Furthermore, the minister said, “I understand the agencies responsible for this carelessness is either the MCD or the Delhi government."

The minister was replying to a short discussion on the incident.

He added that a similar incident happened in Mukherjee Nagar and the court had instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct a survey of institutes and make required provisions.

Khattar said that as many as 1,120 coaching institutes were issued notices in the year 2023 but no action was taken after the notices were issued.

In addition to this, the minister said that a fire NOC (no objection certificate) was issued to the coaching centres in July after which, a few complaints were made in this regard, but no inspection was carried out.

“There should be a system to carry out inspections. If the government is unable to do so, then a third-party assessment mechanism should be made for time-to-time inspection and prevent such mishaps,” the minister said.

He said that the names of all the entities found responsible for the tragic incident in Old Rajender Nagar should be added to the First Information Report (FIR).

The minister said that the Delhi government should have initiated clearing of drains before the start of the rainy season.

“Building plan permission is issued by the MCD. Fire NOC is given by the fire department which is part of the Delhi government names of all related departments should be added to the FIR that has been filed,” Khattar said.