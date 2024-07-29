From Imtiaz Ali to Pema Khandu — Look who was honoured by Hindu College alumni association

According to a report by PTI, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Pema Khandu, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and former Supreme Court judge Ravindra S Bhat were among those honoured by the Old Students Association of their alma mater Hindu College for their achievements.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Manmohan and the Arunachal CM were the chief guests. At the same time, Ali, who was felicitated for the success of his film Amar Singh Chamkila, was guest of honour at the 19th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards 2024, Sunday, July 28.

Furthermore, others were awarded including former IAS (Indian Administrative Services) officer JN Swain for excellence in Civil Services and Manipur Deputy General of Police IPS (Indian Police Service) Rajiv Singh for excellence in security affairs.

Additionally, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vikram Misri was felicitated for his appointment as India's foreign secretary.

Besides this, Air Marshal Rajeev Sachdeva was awarded for excellence in the armed forces, Pankaj Mittal for excellence in academics, Dr Vijay Kohli for excellence in medical/surgery, Padamjeet Sherawat for excellence in sports & entertainment and Sudip Banerji for excellence in music.

The Young Achievers Award was presented to Nikhil Budhraja in music and Aaliya Waziri in literary work.

OSA President Ravi Burman said Hindu College has produced many distinguished alumni over the last 125 years who have contributed to nation-building with a vibrant vision and leadership.

Moreover, Burman said the OSA is working on a project to restore the old Hindu College campus building at Kashmere Gate and is planning to create a memorial there. Heritage architects, he said, had already started work on the project.