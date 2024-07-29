Delhi University congratulates alumna Manu Bhaker for bringing Bronze medal home

Delhi University (DU) congratulated alumna Manu Bhaker for becoming the first woman shooter. Bhaker won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The University of Delhi posted a tweet on X about the same, today, Monday, July 29.

Manu Bhaker, 22, from Haryana, won in the women's 10m air pistol event. It is the first time that an Indian woman shooter won a medal at the Olympics.

Bhaker, at the age of 16, won gold in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, as per reports.

Manu was competing with Korean counterparts Kim Yeji and Oh Yeh Jin, with a total of 221.7 points.

Politicians react

After bringing the bronze medal home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and President Droupadi Murmu along with several others appreciated Bhaker for her performance.

PM Modi on his X account wrote, "A historic medal! Well done, @realmanubhaker, for winning India’s FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat"

Furthermore, Mrumu on X account wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India’s medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future."