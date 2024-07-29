Delhi: MCD House adjourned after massive uproar over coaching centre deaths

Today, Monday, July 29, the opposition councillors trooped into the well of the MCD (Municipal Corporation Of Delhi) House, protesting the Old Rajender Nagar coaching centre deaths and demanding the resignation of the mayor and Delhi chief minister over the incident. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress councillors also raised slogans and carried posters against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led MCD.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House even before it could begin and left the venue.

Furthermore, after the adjournment, BJP councillors staged a protest on the fourth floor of the agency headquarters, demanding the mayor to resume the House.

They also raised slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an inquiry into the deaths.

Furthermore, a heavy deployment of police force was seen at the Civic Centre at the agency headquarters.

The uproar erupted over the deaths of three UPSC (Union Public Services Commission) aspirants, two females and a male, who died after the basement of Rau's IAS (Indian Administrative Services) Study Circle in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar area was flooded following heavy rains on Saturday, July 27.

Besides that, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena, visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three Civil Services aspirants after their institute's basement was flooded with rainwater., as per reports.

Officials informed that the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action would be taken in this matter.

As the sloganeering intensified, Saxena returned without addressing them completely.