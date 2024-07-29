Delhi coaching centre flooding deaths: Delhi Police urges students not to speak fake news

The tragedy in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar has sparked protests among Civil Service aspirants.

The death of three young Civil Servant aspirants, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, happened due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching centre which made it impossible for them to escape on Saturday, July 27.

Totally, seven people have been arrested in connection to the case, including the owner of the Rau's IAS Study Circle. This was informed by Delhi Police via the social media platform, X.

It also informed that there is fake news being spread regarding the incident and that students should be careful.

"Some handles are using yesterdays tragedy at #RajenderNagar to incite students by spreading fake news. We request not to forward such messages without verifications. Legal action will be taken the perpetrators behind such malicious messages", stated the tweet posted today, Monday, July 29.

"This is again reiterated that the owners of the said coaching center have already been arrested yesterday (July 28)", it also stated.

Students started protesting against the negligence and a candle march had been carried out as well.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, reached the coaching centre where the incident occurred and heard students voicing their grievances.