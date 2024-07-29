Delhi coaching centre deaths: Which 13 coaching centres were sealed? What led to death of 3 Civil Service aspirants?

Illegeal coaching centres in Delhi came under the radar of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the death of three Civil Servants due to flooding in the basement of coaching instititute Rau's IAS Study Circle on Saturday, July 27.

A high-level committee will also be set up to probe the same, stated a report by PTI.

As a result of the crackdown in Old Rajinder Nagar area, when it was found that there are many illegally-run basements of coaching centres, as many as 13 coaching centres were sealed on Sunday night, July 28.

The centres which were sealed and issued notices are:

- IAS Gurukul

- Chahal Academy

- Plutus Academy

- Sai Trading

- IAS Setu

- Topper's Academy

- Dainik Samvad

- Civils Daily IAS

- Career Power

- 99 Notes

- Vidya Guru

- Guidance IAS

- Easy for IAS

The incident

Two females and a male Civil Services aspirant died at Rau's IAS centre's library which was housed in the basement. It was found that the library was inundated and the single biometric entry and exit point failed.

To recall, a fire had broke out at a coaching centre located in Mukharjee Nagar last year, another coaching centre hub just like Old Rajinder Nagar area.

"To begin with, the survey will be used to identify those flouting norms," the official told PTI.

What contributed to the flooding as per official:

- Gross criminal negligence on part of coaching centre owners as safety measures were not in place

- A biometric-enabled single entry and exit point which was locked due to flooding. Students couldn't escape

- Strom drain carrying excess rainwater to bigger drains covered by "encroachers on street sides"