Delhi coaching centre death: "Girl studying to change system is now a victim of the system," says brother of deceased Tania Soni

The flooding of the basement of a Delhi coaching centre led to the death of three Civil Servant aspirants including Tania Soni, a 25-year-old from Secunderabad.

Tania Soni's father, Vijay Kumar, is the deputy general manager at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), in Mancherial.

"Eldest of three children of Vijay Kumar, Tania was preparing for the civil service exam in New Delhi," an official of SCCL shared, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When he was travelling to Lucknow via train he recieved this information. "He got down at Nagpur and flew down to Delhi," the official said.

Tania's brother Prateek said, "The girl who was studying so that she could change the system has today become a victim of the very same system."

Prateek blamed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Rau's Institute and questioned how the coaching centre was allowed to operate a library in the centre.

G Kishan Reddy, Minister For Coal and Mines, Government of India, called Tania's father on Sunday morning, July 28.

"My office in Delhi is in contact with the police and other officials to ensure all necessary formalities are completed swiftly," tweeted the Secunerabad MP.

Gaurav Uppal Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi Gaurav informed Chief Minister of Telangana after Tania's parents attempts o transport her body to Bihar.

The CM directed him to extend necessary assistance to the family on behalf of the state government.