Death of IAS aspirants: Sairam's IAS issues statement & receives backlash, clarification follows

On Saturday, July 27, three students died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the coaching institute's basement where a library was set up.

The deceased have been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.

Subsequently, Sairam's IAS coaching institute based in Bada Bazaar, New Delhi, put out a statement expressing solidarity on July 28. The statement read, "We express our solidarity with the ORN aspirant It's time for soul searching on the part of everyone Remember, you should not be a part of the HERD so that you are HEARD."

Following this post made on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it received severe backlash from netizens.

Sairam's IAS on the same day, July 28, issued another statement of clarification saying that their previous statement was entirely misunderstood.

The notice read, "Our previous statement was entirely misunderstood. We intended to express that you are on a historic path. To drive meaningful change in society, it's crucial to step away from the conventional and carve out your own unique path. Stand out and be HEARD. We are with you."

This was posted on X, today, Monday, July 29 and has garnered 216.2K views

In addition to this, politicians such as Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadava have expressed their dismay regarding the incident.

Today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajender Nagar area.