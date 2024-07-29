Death of IAS aspirants: Lok Sabha members demand stern action against those found guilty

Today, Monday, July 29, Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines, demanded stern action against those responsible for negligence resulting in the death of three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's "criminal negligence" and its "failure" to desilt drains ahead of the monsoon season as a reason for the flooding of the basement of a building housing the coaching centre.

The three students hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Telangana were trapped in the basement which wasss flooded suddenly because of rains on Saturday, July 27.

"The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi. The criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling dispensation in Delhi has caused the death of these students," Swaraj said.

She further added, "For the last 10 years, the AAP has been enjoying power, but has not done anything for the welfare of the Delhi residents."

She said that for the past two years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is asssslso under the AAP, which is responsible for cleaning the drainage system.

"But, they have neither done any upgradation or desalination of the drains." The BJP MP said the residents of Old Rajinder Nagar had complained about the poor drainage system to the local MLA and corporator last week, but the authorities did not take any action.

"I request the Home Ministry to set up a committee to expose the AAP government in Delhi which is neck-deep in corruption. Why are the drains not being cleaned in Delhi?" she asked during the Zero Hour.

In addition, officials have said that the absence of a drainage system and safety measures, and the use of a basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three Civil Services aspirants at the coaching centre.

Politicians opine:

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation of safety codes.

He demanded a comprehensive inquiry on the matter and compensation for the families. He said drains have to be cleaned and steps taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Tharoor also said he met a relative of the Kerala student who died in the mishap.

Moreover, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said there should be a thorough investigation to ascertain who is responsible for the tragic incident.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozer is run over illegal buildings. I want to know if bulldozers will be run here also."

Pappu Yadav, an Independent member from Bihar, lamented that the safety and security of students is being neglected.

The Delhi Police on Sunday, July 28, arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre — Rau's IAS (Indian Administrative Service) Study Circle — and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.

On Sunday, the civic body had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area. Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday, has already been sealed by police.

Today, the MCD terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.