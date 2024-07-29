Death in basement of Delhi coaching centre: Deceased Nevin Dalvin was a researcher who wanted to be IAS officer

Nevin Dalvin, 28, is among the three Civil Servants who drowned at a Delhi coaching centre's basement, which was flooded due to excessive rainfall on Saturday, July 27.

The relatives and neighbours of Nevin, a brilliant student and researcher who wanted to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, are engulfed in sorrow. The entire village was in shock on Nevin's death, informed ward member Anna Joseph, as she stood in the lawns of Lans Villa at Mundangamattam, Kalady, in Ernakulam district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Though we rarely met, people living around here have a high opinion of them. Both Nevin and his younger sister Nessy are known to be studious," she said.

Dalvin Suresh is Nevin's father retired as a deputy superintendent of police. Lancelet TS is a professor at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady.

Jaleesh Peter, public relations officer (PRO) of SSUS, said, Nevin did both his M Phil and PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). "He was doing research in Museology and had submitted his thesis. However, he wanted to appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and had started going to the coaching classes at Rao's Academy," he said.

Three Civil Servants, including one from Telangana and another from Uttar Pradesh, had drowned after a drain burst led to the flooding of a basement of a coaching centre basement. The coaching centre itself was located in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

The students were in the library, which was in the basement of the coaching centre called Rau's IAS Study Circle. They were trapped in the basement due to excessive flooding.