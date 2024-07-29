Coaching centre drowning incident: Court sends five accused to judicial custody for 14 days

According to a report by PTI, five accused were arrested today, Monday, July 29, in connection with an incident, in which, three Civil Service aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, in New Delhi, and have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

The five accused — four co-owners of the coaching centre at Rajender Nagar and the driver of a car — were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody till August 12.

Besides that, the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that drove through the street that was flooded by rainwater, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement, was among the five arrested.

Furthermore, his counsel told the court that his client had no intention or knowledge of causing death and sought his immediate release on bail. However, the plea was denied by the court.

To contextualise, on Saturday, July 27, three students died after water from a flooded drain gushed into the coaching institute's basement where a library was set up.

The deceased have been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.

Today, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajender Nagar area.