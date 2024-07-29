Bengaluru: 15-feet sewage treatment plant tank spelt doom for 10-year-old girl's life

A 10-year-old girl fell into a 15-feet sewage treatment plant (STP) tank while playing and drowned, near Celebrity Paradise Layout in Doddathogur near Electronic City in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday, July 27.

The deceased has been identified as Elina Lepcha from Darjeeling and a Class IV student at Doddathogur Government School, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The police said that around 4 pm on Saturday, July 27, a group of children was playing near the STP, which was poorly maintained.

Wild plants had grown over the rusty iron grill, covering it in most parts. When Elina stood on the very same grill, it suddenly broke and fell into the STP tank.

The Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel rushed to the spot and brought the girl out of the tank. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the police had informed.

Elina's father works as an assistant at a hotel in Bengaluru while her mother is a domestic help. Both parents were at work when the unfortunate incident happened.

The Electronic City police have already registered a case regarding the incident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.