Assam: Ex-APSC chairman sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment in cash-for-jobs case

Today, Monday, July 29, former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Chairman Rakesh Paul was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment by a special court in connection with a cash-for-jobs case related to the recruitment of agricultural development officers in the state. This was stated in a report by PTI.

Two other former APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) members – Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rahman – were awarded 10 years of imprisonment, while 29 others will serve a jail sentence of four years, Special Judge Dipankar Thakuria said in his order.

Furthermore, Paul and the two former members were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of seven years in connection with a case of cheating, another seven years for forgery, and 10 years for cases registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the case of Paul, the sentence will run consecutively, but with the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) states that a person convicted in such a case can be in prison for a maximum of 14 years.

In addition to this, in the case of Doley and Rahman, the sentence will run concurrently and they will be in jail for 10 years.

Paul, along with Doley Rahman, and other officials were convicted in the case for tampering marks of candidates who had appeared in the ADO recruitment examination.

An aspirant, who had failed to qualify for the test, had registered a complaint and a case was filed, alleging that the marks of another candidate had been increased in return of financial transactions.