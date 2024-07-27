The 12th SAI Model United Nations Conference 2024: Here's what happened

SAI International, one of the educational groups of India hosts the 12th edition of the annual SAI Model United Nations Conference (SAIMUN) on July 26 and 27, 2024.

The opening ceremony was graced by Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das, as the chief guest. This global gathering witnessed an convergence of over 720 delegates representing 17 diverse countries.

In his address to the national and international delegates, Raghubar Das, Governor of Odisha, stated, “As I declare SAIMUN 2024 open, I am inspired by the remarkable convergence of young, brilliant minds from around the world. This forum exemplifies how unity and collaboration can address our most pressing challenges with innovative solutions. SAI’s dedication to nurturing young leaders stands as a beacon of global dialogue and diplomacy.”

As many as 21 schools participated in SAIMUN 2024, including St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High School and Gombe Junior School from Uganda, St Anthony’s Girls’ College from Sri Lanka. SAIMUN 2024 also has total 10 committees, with interesting and stimulating agendas on global policies.

Almost 25 Students from Shri Harsha Memorial, a SAI International adopted school for deaf and mute sparked the global forum with their bright smiles, during the opening ceremony of SAIMUN’24. This year the participation of the students from Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bhubaneswar has marked as a achievement for SAIMUN’24.