Students, these 10 profound quotes from J Krishnamurti are just what you need

J Krishnamurti's new book, Teaching: The Greatest Profession, announced by Krishnamurti Foundation India is about all things teaching.
J Krishnamurti, a doyen when it comes to education and several other aspects like philosophy and beyond, has had a profound impact on India's education system. His insights and contributions are immeasurable.
In his new book, the foundation attempts to delve into six discussions he had with teachers back in the year 1984. Two at Rajghat Besant School and four at Rishi Valley School. The 228-page book explores his ideas which feel as fresh as ever.
Vivek Raju, Member, Dissemination and Publications Group, Krishnamurti Foundation India, takes us through a few quotes by the educator that are still relatable today...
"Right education is not to help you to find careers. It is to help you to find out for yourself what you really, with all your heart, love to do."
"To educate you so that you do not get caught in the whirlpool of existence but live in the whole river of life — that is the whole function of education"
"By being with yourself, sitting quietly under a tree, you begin to understand the workings of your own mind, and that is as important as going to class."
"If you are a student, what is your future? Just to pass some examination, get a job, and fall into the trap which the past generation has created, get married, have a little house with a wife and children?"
"To be truly educated is to understand our relationship to all things — to money, to property, to people, to nature — in the vast field of our existence."
"The fullest capacity of the gardener is same as the fullest capacity of the scientist when there is no comparison. The fullest development of every individual creates a society of equals."
"You know, we allow that word ‘duty’ to kill us. The idea that you have a duty to parents, to relations, to the country, sacrifices you."
"Freedom of mind comes into being when there is no fear, when the mind is not intriguing for position, for prestige, to show off."
"You must question everything, including your beliefs, your ideals, your authorities, your scriptures, your politicians. Which means there must be a certain quality of scepticism."
To be free of all authority, of your own and that of another, is to die to everything of yesterday, so that your mind is always fresh, always young, innocent, full of vigour and passion.