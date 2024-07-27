Students, these 10 profound quotes from J Krishnamurti are just what you need

J Krishnamurti's latest book, Teaching: The Greatest Profession, is out and Vivek Raju, Member, Dissemination and Publications Group, Krishnamurti Foundation India gives us a few quotes from J Krishnamurti which are evergreen
Here are the quotes
Here are the quotes(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

J Krishnamurti's new book, Teaching: The Greatest Profession, announced by Krishnamurti Foundation India is about all things teaching.

J Krishnamurti, a doyen when it comes to education and several other aspects like philosophy and beyond, has had a profound impact on India's education system. His insights and contributions are immeasurable.

In his new book, the foundation attempts to delve into six discussions he had with teachers back in the year 1984. Two at Rajghat Besant School and four at Rishi Valley School. The 228-page book explores his ideas which feel as fresh as ever.

Vivek Raju, Member, Dissemination and Publications Group, Krishnamurti Foundation India, takes us through a few quotes by the educator that are still relatable today...

1. Right education

Let's study
Let's study(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"Right education is not to help you to find careers. It is to help you to find out for yourself what you really, with all your heart, love to do."

2. Function of education

Goal is here
Goal is here(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"To educate you so that you do not get caught in the whirlpool of existence but live in the whole river of life — that is the whole function of education"

3. Be with yourself

The solitary reaper
The solitary reaper (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"By being with yourself, sitting quietly under a tree, you begin to understand the workings of your own mind, and that is as important as going to class."

4. If you are a student...

Students, listen
Students, listen(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"If you are a student, what is your future? Just to pass some examination, get a job, and fall into the trap which the past generation has created, get married, have a little house with a wife and children?"

5. Our relationship 

Network
Network(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"To be truly educated is to understand our relationship to all things — to money, to property, to people, to nature — in the vast field of our existence."

6. Fullest capacity 

Society of equals
Society of equals(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"The fullest capacity of the gardener is same as the fullest capacity of the scientist when there is no comparison. The fullest development of every individual creates a society of equals."

7. Duty bound

Doing your duty
Doing your duty(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"You know, we allow that word ‘duty’ to kill us. The idea that you have a duty to parents, to relations, to the country, sacrifices you."

8. Freedom of mind

Freedom is sweet
Freedom is sweet(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"Freedom of mind comes into being when there is no fear, when the mind is not intriguing for position, for prestige, to show off."

9. Question everything

Ask, ask, as
Ask, ask, as(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"You must question everything, including your beliefs, your ideals, your authorities, your scriptures, your politicians. Which means there must be a certain quality of scepticism."

10. Be free

Free yourself
Free yourself(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

To be free of all authority, of your own and that of another, is to die to everything of yesterday, so that your mind is always fresh, always young, innocent, full of vigour and passion.

Book
quotes
J Krishnamurti
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com