Students, these 10 profound quotes from J Krishnamurti are just what you need

J Krishnamurti's new book, Teaching: The Greatest Profession, announced by Krishnamurti Foundation India is about all things teaching.

J Krishnamurti, a doyen when it comes to education and several other aspects like philosophy and beyond, has had a profound impact on India's education system. His insights and contributions are immeasurable.

In his new book, the foundation attempts to delve into six discussions he had with teachers back in the year 1984. Two at Rajghat Besant School and four at Rishi Valley School. The 228-page book explores his ideas which feel as fresh as ever.

Vivek Raju, Member, Dissemination and Publications Group, Krishnamurti Foundation India, takes us through a few quotes by the educator that are still relatable today...