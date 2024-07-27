Rajasthan: Youth Parliament programme with 141 students organised at Rajasthan Assembly

According to a report by PTI, a Youth Parliament programme was organised at the Rajasthan Assembly today, Saturday, July 27. For this programme, students of 41 schools participated in the proceedings of the House by playing the role of various public representatives, including the chief minister.

In the programme, organised under the aegis by the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, 181 students from 41 schools sat in the House as MLAs (Members of Legislative Assemblies).

A few of them played the role of Speaker, Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and Ministers. Many students, playing the role of MLAs, asked questions.

The event was organised by Sawai Man Singh School, Jaipur.

Assembly spokesperson said that 41 schools from across the state, including 20 schools from Jaipur, participated in the programme.

Moreover, a question hour was organised in which students, as MLAs, raised issues related to the safety of Bal Vahini, control on fees of private schools, enrollment in government schools, the revival of Ramgarh Dam and other water bodies, adulteration in food items, consumption of intoxicants and so on.

The questions were answered by the students playing the role of ministers.

Furthermore, the participants of the Youth Parliament expressed their concern about inadequate facilities for the students studying in the coaching institutes, educational qualification of the teaching faculty, mental stress of the students and cases of suicide.

Students change roles

Responding to the debate, student Siddharth, who was essaying the role of the chief minister, assured the House that an effective law would be brought in place to control the workings of coaching institutions.

As the Leader of the Opposition student Bhumika Saini also presented arguments. The Speaker of the Youth Parliament was Vaibhavi Goyal.

In addition, speaking on the occasion, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani expressed that children should be oriented about legislative bodies and parliamentary affairs.

He said the rich constitutional traditions, rules and procedures in India have played an important role in making the nation great.

"India is the largest and most successful democracy in the world. In future, the youth of the country will play an important role in keeping this great democracy alive in the same way," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully asked the students to become aware citizens. He asked them to use social media sparingly and to be aware of fake news.

In conclusion, MLA and Secretary of the Rajasthan Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Sandeep Sharma said that through the Yuva Sansad programmes, the youth are getting an opportunity to closely understand the healthy traditions of democracy, respect for others' views and the functioning of the legislature.