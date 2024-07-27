Rain check: Schools, colleges closed in most taluks of Belagavi district

Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Roshan has declared holiday for all schools and Pre-University Colleges in all taluks of Belagavi district except for Ramdurg taluk today, Saturday, July 27 in the backdrop of incessant rains lashing the region. The measure has been taken to ensure safety of the children.

However, he has advised officials of education department to adjust the time lost in the declared holidays in the coming days, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune and Satara districts of Maharashtra for today, Saturday, July 27, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy showers, while Mumbai saw a lull in rain activity on Friday, July 26.

After nearly two days of intense showers, Mumbai was largely rain-free and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the financial capital and adjoining Thane district for Saturday, predicting heavy showers in isolated areas, stated a report by PTI.

Rajasthan

Monsoon is likely to remain active for the next one week, the weather office here said on Friday, even as several districts in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Till 8.30 am, heavy rain was recorded at some places in the districts of Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bharatpur and Nagaur, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.