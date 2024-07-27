NEET UG revised results: National highlights including those from Southern states

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) has released revised results as ordered by the Supreme Court on July 23.

This was announced owing to the IIT Delhi report on a disputed Physics question which led to the awarding of grace marks.

The National Testing Testing Agency (NTA), a body which conducts these examinations, released the results yesterday, July 26.

What are the highlights?

- The main highlight is that the number of top rankers fell from 61 to 17. A 75% drop in number of toppers was noted.

- Apart from the perfect 720 scorers, 6 students have scored 716 and 77 students have got 715.

- Of the 23,33,162 candidates who appeared for NEET-UG, 13,15,853 candidates have qualified as per the revised results, 415 candidates who had earlier qualified now stand disqualified.

How is it different from the previous results? Let us take a look at the difference in the results from the Southern part of India

- Three, first-rankers from Karnataka have dropped to ranks 53, 64 and 71

- In the state of Tamil Nadu, previously the top rankers were as many as 8. However now, there is only one

- Speaking about Telangana, there was only one topper with an All India Rank (AIR) of 77 and 99.99 percentile. Now, his rank is 137 and he is only among the state-wise toppers now

- Andhra Pradesh became the only state in the south to have the same number of toppers before and after the results — total 5 students have topped NEET UG exam from the state this year

- After the revised results from NTA, Kerala has 1 topper from the state