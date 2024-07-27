NEET-UG revised results are out: Here's what netizens have to say

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 26 after the Supreme Court's order regarding the marks for a particular question number 19 in Physics.

The Supreme Court refused to order a re-NEET which many of the petitions sought, even as it established that there were paper leaks. It said the evidence is not enough to suggest that the leak happened on a large scale and it can not vitiate the result of the entire exam.

Following the announcement of the revised results, considerable fluctuation in the rank of a few candidates has been observed.

One user JayKay (@JayKay074) questioned the revised score and said, "It seems this revised NEET results also have some serious issues, i.e. 5 marks reduced for those students who did not even attend that particular physics autom question answer cleared by IIT Delhi.”

Akash Sharma (@imdrsharma_), a doctor as mentioned in the bio, says, “Congratulations to those who clear Neet and double congratulations to those who did not! You guys saved yourselves from entering into a tiring loop of never ending struggles!”

Speaking about the significant dip in the number of toppers, Pradeep Rawat (@ThePradeepRawat) says, “If there was no NEET paper leak then how come the toppers getting 720 have come down from 67 toppers to Just 17 toppers now ?”

Many are even suggesting filing for a review petition. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Investigation (CBI) enquiry is ongoing.