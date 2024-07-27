Khammam: Protest erupts against harassment of student by Hindi teacher at Sri Chaitanya School

Tension prevailed when students, supported by the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) organisation, staged a dharna in front of Sri Chaitanya School in Mustafnagar, Khammam, Telangana, demanding action against the school management.

This protest happened after a suicide attempt by K Gayatri, a Class IX student, who consumed sleeping pills due to alleged harassment by her Hindi teacher, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Gayatri claimed the teacher repeatedly scolded and abused her and other students. Despite complaints to the school management, no action was taken. Feeling humiliated and frightened, Gayatri ingested sleeping pills but is now in stable condition after being treated at a private hospital.

Relatives, family members, and PDSU organisers gathered at the school leading to a heated argument with the police who tried to disperse the crowd.

Parents Mahender and Arunasri have demanded strict action against both the Hindi teacher and the school management. A complaint has been filed at the 1 Town Police Station.

Another recent case

As per Chaitanyapuri police, a 17-year-old had attempted suicide at Sri Chaitanya School. This was informed by the police on Sunday, July 21, as stated in a report by Deccan Chronicle. A picture of her purported suicide note went viral on social media.