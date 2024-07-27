J&K Students' Association urges AMU VC to reconsider hostel eviction order

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Friday, July 26, shared serious concern and profound dissatisfaction with regard to the recent directive by the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration, which makes it mandatory for PhD scholars who have completed five years of residency to vacate their hostel rooms.

The association remarked that this decision has led to dismay and distress among scholars who are at important stages of their research, either halfway through their projects or might conclude their PhD thesis soon.

Additional Spokesperson of the Association, Zubair Reshi, who is is also a PhD scholar at AMU, voiced the sentiment of affected scholars, and said, “Such a harsh directive has never been seen in the history of AMU. This order has exacerbated the already distressed conditions of scholars, who have lost approximately two years of research due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These two years, marked by unprecedented disruptions, have inflicted a considerable mental toll on scholars, who are striving to regain their academic footing. In light of these disruptions, the administration must demonstrate empathy and understanding towards the extended timelines that scholars now face, the statement saifd.

Reshi noted that Prof Naima Khatoon, Vice-Chancellor (VC), AMU had directed the vacating of the various hostels during summer vacations. She has been inspecting the hostels for the last seven days, while the registrar and proctor had sealed dozens of rooms in many halls, including SS North Hall.

The students have voiced that they should be allowed to stay in the hostel until they submit their PhD thesis.