Delhi: Education minister Atishi interacts with parents at Mega PTM

A mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was conducted across the Delhi government and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) schools, today, Saturday, July 27, an official statement said, stated PTI.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited some of these schools located in East of Kailash and Kalkaji, and interacted with the parents and students in Delhi, it added.

Furthermore, during the visit, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) minister encouraged the parents to participate in the Mega PTM and said it was vital to discuss ways to improve the children's learning and performance with teachers.

"The Mega PTM brings parents and teachers together and helps them to make better strategies for the future of children. It is important because the responsibility for children's education and progress does not lie with a single person," said Atishi.

She further added, "Our children will progress only when teachers and parents together pay attention to their studies."

The education minister appealed to the parents to spend at least half an hour with their children and try to understand their problems.

"Due to the joint efforts of parents and teachers, schools under the Kejriwal government have been included in the top schools of the country," she said.

"And now, it is the turn to make Municipal Corporation Department schools world-class. It will play an important role in bringing an education revolution in MCD schools," she added.

Delhi has over 1,200 government and government-aided schools and over 1,500 MCD schools, as per official data.