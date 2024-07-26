What should you do if you are ragged at Delhi University? Complaint mechanism details are here

In an attempt to make the campus safer for the new batches joining from the academic year 2024-25, the proctorial board of Delhi University discussed measures for facilitating smooth induction. The meeting witnessed the participation of officials from the Delhi Police and senior officials of the university.

One of the important measures discussed during the meeting was ragging incidents and mechanisms to cope with them. If you are ragged at DU, here are the complaint mechanisms as stated in a statement issued by the varsity:

Ragging complaint mechanism

1. Drop a written complaint in the complaint box in your college or

2. Call the University Grants Commission (UGC) Anti-Ragging Helpline No. 1800-180-5522 (Toll-Free- 24x7) or

3. Contact the UGC monitoring agency, ie Centre for Youth No. 09818044577

4. Call Joint Control Room (North Campus) at 011-27667221, or

5. E-mail: procton@du.ac.in, helpline@antiragging.in

6. Call the Joint Control Room (South Campus) at 011-24119832, or

7. Call the Police Control Room (North District) at 011-23818614, or

8. Call 112 or inform your nearest PCR Van

9. Use the Anti-ragging/Himmat App,

10. Campus Security Vehicle (VAMIKA), SHO (Maurice Nagar) No. 8750870128

Course of action

According to the statement issued, the punishment for ragging is, "Suspension or Expulsion or Cancellation of Degree, Withholding of Results, Cancellation of Admission, Debarring from Classes/Examinations."