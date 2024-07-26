What is the Territorial Army (TA)? Why should you know about it?

Territorial Army (TA) comprises part-time volunteers who serve as a military reserve force, offering support services to the Indian Army. Members are required to undergo two months of mandatory paid service every year.
Ecological TA - Involved with the State Forest Department for activities such as afforestation and soil conservation, contributing to environmental preservation.
Departmental TA - Involved with the oil sector units such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation and Railway Engineer Regiments in Indian Railways.
Conducted by - TA Directorate of Indian Army
Branch - Army
Notification - Released in November
Training - TA Battalion/IM
Duration -
Recruit Training - 30 days under TA Battalion.
Annual Training Camp - Two calendar months in each training year.
Post Commission Training - Three months in IMA within two years of commissioning.
The RVC is responsible for the breeding, raising, and training of equines (horses) and canines for army units, as well as supplying animals for the president's cavalry unit.
Conducted by - RVC Directorate of Indian Army
Branch - Army
Notification - Released in November/December
Training - RVC, Meerut
Duration - Three months
AMC (NT) officers are individuals without medical qualifications (non-doctors). Their responsibilities encompass overseeing training, medical supplies, equipment, and related tasks.
Conducted by - Line Directorate of Indian Army
Branch - Army
Notification - Notified by AMC Directorate
Training - AMC Centre and College, Lucknow
Duration - Three months