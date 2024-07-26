Viral video on abacus/mental math classes gets parents thinking — is it worth it?

A viral video has got everyone talking about abacus or mental math classes!

For a long time, parents have been sending their kids to the abacus or mental math classes, believing that it brings an array of benefits to their cognitive function. The outcomes have been even studied and observed in various contexts.

Research suggests that abacus and mental math can, indeed, enhance cognitive abilities, including memory, focus, and problem-solving skills. However, it’s noteworthy that individual experiences may vary, and not all children respond the same way to abacus training.

A few also complain that the counting process can be time-consuming and lengthy for complex Math problem-solving. Others prefer digital tools or apps, or the good ol' calculator, that offer similar benefits without the physical abacus.

With evolving technology, people feel that virtual games, Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D simulation activities can give a better idea of real-life scenarios along with the much-needed mental exercise.

Azhar Zafri, an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore alumnus who frequently writes about business, investment and geography, is one such parent who is not a big fan of the traditional tool for improving mathematical ability.

On July 25, he shared a video post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), via his handle Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri), stating why he doesn’t like abacus.

He wrote, “There were a lot of suggestions to put my kids in these mental maths/abacus classes. But I chose not to send them. Something doesn't feel right about it.”

So far, the video has garnered 1.3 million views and 4,300 likes with 760 reposts. The content has drawn comments from many parents like him or people who think it’s not worth it.