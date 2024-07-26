UP medical interns strike: ABVP submits memo to Deputy CM demanding hike in stipend

A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak today Friday, July 26, demanding an increase in the stipend of medical interns. Pathak is handling the Health and Medical Education Department in the Uttar Pradesh government, PTI reported.



The ABVP said medical interns are not given stipends according to their requirements in the regional medical institutes and medical schools. Hence, the students are agitating for a hike in stipends, and the ABVP is with them in this agitation. It had also informed Pathak about this problem on July 17, the ABVP said in a statement.

ABVP State Media Coordinator Abhinav Mishra said during the discussion on these points with their delegation that Pathak has assured that this matter will be seriously considered and a decision will be taken in the interest of the medical students.



Another office-bearer of the RSS' student wing, Rohit Singh, said, "The ABVP has been continuously demanding that a uniform stipend be fixed for medical students across the country. In Uttar Pradesh, medical interns are given Rs 12,000 as a stipend which is not sufficient for their basic needs."

ABVP convenor and medical intern Saurabh Nayak said, "While in other states, an average of Rs 25,000 is given as a stipend to the medical interns, this amount is Rs 12,000 in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported.