MP: School director alleges assault by ABVP; FIR filed

The director of a Bhopal-based private school on Thursday, July 25, alleged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers demanded money from him for enrolling students in their organisation, and when he refused to do so, they created a ruckus and manhandled him, as stated in a report by PTI.



However, the Madhya Pradesh ABVP unit strongly denied the allegations levelled against the right-wing student organisation's workers even as the police registered a case against s few individuals based on the school director's complaint and launched a probe.



Incident details

The incident took place in the afternoon when a group of individuals entered the school premises, ransacked it after confining the institute's chairman in a room, and later, allegedly beat up its director. The injured director, Abhinav Bhatnagar, was immediately taken to a hospital, sources said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to PTI, Shahpura Police Station in-charge Raghunath Singh said based on the school director's complaint, a case was registered against a few individuals, two of them identified only as Mridul and Shivji, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further, he said a probe was underway in the case, but no arrests were made so far.



ABVP reacts

State ABVP Secretary Sandeep Vaishnav said a team of workers went to the school carrying a permission letter for conducting a membership drive in the institute. "When they reached there, school employees confined them to a room and in the ensuing melee, a piece of glass got broken," he said.

Following this, the school director suffered injuries on his hand because of a broken glass and ABVP activists did not beat him up as alleged by him, Vaishnav claimed. "All allegations levelled by the school management against ABVP workers were "totally false", he insisted, PTI reported.