Madhya Pradesh: Two held for brandishing sword, threatening students on PM SHRI school campus

Two men have been arrested for allegedly brandishing a sword on the campus of a PM SHRI school, threatening boys and passing lewd remarks on girls in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said today, Friday, July 26. The accused identified as Saurabh Shakya (18) and Suhail Khan (20), rode into the premises of the PM SHRI in Shyampur, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on a motorcycle on July 25, an official said.

Speaking about this, Sehore rural area Sub Divisional Officer of Police Puja Sharma told PTI that the duo, brandishing a sword, threatened boys and passed lewd remarks at girls before exiting the campus. The school principal lodged a complaint on Thursday, July 25, after scanning the CCTV cameras installed on the campus, and the accused were arrested the same evening, she said.

Further, the official disclosed that the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, which shows the accused brandishing a sword, PTI reported.