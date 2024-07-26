Imprisoned former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to run for Oxford University chancellor position

According to a report by PTI, former Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, educated at Oxford University, is likely to run for the position of the Chancellor of his alma mater in the United Kingdom (UK) from his prison cell through an online ballot, as per his close aide and media reports.

Since August 2023, Khan, 71, has been imprisoned after he was arrested under several cases and convicted for a few of them, the longest sentence among them being nine years to date.

Founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, Khan was the PM of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Khan studied Economics and Politics at Keble College, Oxford in 1972. He made a Test debut for Pakistan in 1971 and also captained the cricket team of Oxford University.

Back in 2005, Khan became the chancellor of Bradford University and served in the post till 2014.

“Imran Khan will run for chancellor of Oxford University from his prison cell in Pakistan. The former Pakistani prime minister and cricket star will enter an online ballot, despite serving a 10-year jail sentence,” The Telegraph, UK reported.

Furthermore, the newspaper quoted entrepreneur Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, who is Khan's advisor on international affairs, as saying: “Imran Khan will contest for the chancellor of Oxford University as there is a public demand that he should contest."

Online elections

For the first time, the elections for the chancellor will be held online compared to the traditional process in which the graduates are required to attend the process in full academic dress.

The prestigious chancellorship goes to graduates of the university, usually politicians, the UK-based newspaper added.

In addition, on Thursday, July 25, Bukhari quoted The Telegraph's post from a day earlier on his official X handle and said: “No decision has been made about Imran Khan running for Chancellor of Oxford University; however, we have a series of consultations regarding it today and will be decided in the next 24-48 hrs."

However, later, speaking with Pakistan's Geo News, Bukhari confirmed, “Imran will be running for the post. Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Boris Johnson are also among the candidates to become the university's chancellor."

However, there is no official word from Khan.

The seat at Oxford University has become vacant following the resignation of 80-year-old Lord Patten, who stepped down after 21 years of essaying the role, The Telegraph said.

Moreover, Oxford University describes the chancellor's role as a ceremonial head, typically an eminent public figure elected for life, presiding over all major ceremonies.

The election process for the new chancellor will be conducted online for the first time, allowing the university's 3,50,000-strong convocation to participate, Geo News said.