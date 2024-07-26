Himachal gov't decides to close about 100 schools with zero student enrollment

The Himachal Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, decided on Thursday, July 25, to close 89 government primary schools and 10 middle schools that have zero enrollment. Additionally, the cabinet also decided to merge the government primary schools within a two-kilometre radius and the government middle schools within a three-kilometre radius with five or fewer students.



Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasised the need for these changes, stating, "Our focus is on optimising resources to provide quality education. Schools with zero enrollment are not serving their purpose, and merging schools with low enrollment ensures better utilisation of our educational infrastructure," as stated in a report by ANI.



In line with these decisions, the cabinet also approved annual transfers for teaching staff, to be conducted only after the academic session ends. All teachers, including head teachers, centre head teachers, headmasters, and principals, will engage in teaching students.

Further, morning assemblies featuring the National Anthem and the daily unfurling of the National Flag at high and senior secondary schools have been mandated. Additionally, physical education will become a compulsory daily activity, and training in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and first aid will be provided in collaboration with the Health and AYUSH departments, ANI reported.