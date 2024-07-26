Heavy rain alert leads to Mumbai University postponing exams. Details here

Mumbai University has postponed all the exams in the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts due to heavy rain alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, Friday, July 26. The postponement was announced by Mumbai University's Director of Examination and Evaluation Board, Pooja Roudale, ANI reported.



Further, Roudale disclosed that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon. This postponement was only for exams that are to take place in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, she added.



The Mumbai University also took to social media platform X, saying, "...In view of the declared holiday due to heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, keeping in mind the interest of the students and to avoid possible inconvenience, all the examinations to be held today (Friday) on 26th July 2024 in the morning and afternoon session only in these districts have been postponed."



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert with the expectation of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for today, July 26. Meanwhile, Mumbai City and its suburbs are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, announced Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Currently, the city has been experiencing little to no rainfall; however, the IMD has issued an orange alert with expectations of moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai along with Thane Palghar and Sindhudurg districts, ANI reported.