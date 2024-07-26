Despite NEET row, KEA to go ahead with seat allotment for engineering, architecture, medical

Yesterday, Thursday, July 25, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) informed that the allocation of seats for all professional courses — engineering, architecture and medicine — will be held parallel. This is despite the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy.

Through a press release, H Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, informed that there is no need for students or parents to feel anxious, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

“Due to the delay in receiving NEET results from the National Medical Commission (NMC), KEA has decided to prioritise registrations for engineering and other courses. The last date for registration of option entry is on July 29,” the release stated.

It was also informed that the authorities are in touch with the NMC and is hoping that the dates of counselling will be announced this week, follow which, the Karnataka seat allocation schedule will be chalked out.

“Candidates will be able to register their preferences for medical, dental, and other courses only after the announcement of NEET results,” Prasanna explained.

Those students who have cleared Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) Exam - 3 are not eligible for the current seat allocation. The director informed that the instructions will be re-looked at so that all candidates will have equal opportunity.

For timely updates, students can visit the official website of KEA.

On August 1, the results of the mock seat allotment results will be published, following which, candidates will have three days to modify their preference.