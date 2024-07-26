College Board announced SAT exam dates for 2024-25

Today, July 26, the College Board recognised for its SAT examination has announced the test dates for the year 2024–25. Abbreviated as Suite of Assessments, SAT is a standardised test useful for admissions to colleges in foreign countries such as the United States (US), Australia and others.

According to the College Board's announcements, the SAT test dates are:

August 24, 2024

October 5, 2024

November 2, 2024

December 7, 2024

March 8, 2025

May 3, 2025

June 7, 2025

The registration deadlines for the above-mentioned exam dates respectively are:

August 9, 2024

September 20, 2024

October 18, 2024

November 22, 2024

February 21, 2025

April 18, 2025

May 22, 2025

Speaking about the test, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head at College Board said, “The SAT is a crucial stepping stone for students aspiring to study at prestigious universities worldwide. The importance of standardised tests in predicting academic success has led esteemed institutions like Yale, Dartmouth, Harvard, and Stanford to reinstate the SAT score as a requirement for admissions."

"With more frequent administrations and over 100 centres in India, the SAT offers increased opportunities for students to achieve their academic goals. The transition to a digital format enhances the testing experience by making it more personalized and student-friendly, reflecting our commitment to prioritising students' needs," Chatta remarked.