Ahead of new academic session 2024-25, DU proctoral board meets to discuss measures

Delhi University's (DU) Proctorial Board held a meeting today, July 25, to discuss measures for facilitating the smooth induction of students during the opening of new academic session 2024-25. According to a statement issued by the varsity, officials from the Delhi Police and senior officials were present.

"A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the University and College campuses. In this connection, the Colleges and Departments have been requested to strictly enforce the rules and regulations issued from time to time, especially the provisions of Ordinances XV-B, XV-C, and The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (14 of 2013)," the statement read.



The few measures discussed and taken up during the academic session 2024–25 are:

1. All students/hostel residents, as well as their parents and guardians, have been asked to give an undertaking to this effect at the time of admission to respective colleges, departments, centres, halls, and hostels as per the web portal (http://www.antiragging.in)



2. As per UGC instruction, this year Anti Ragging Day will be observed on August 12 followed by Anti Ragging Week from August 12 to 18.



3. The university will set up two Joint Control Rooms, one each in the North and South Campus (North Campus Telephone Number 27667221 and South Campus Telephone Number 24119832), beginning from August 1 to 10, 2024.

4. The Anti-Ragging Posters in English and Hindi have been installed at strategic locations on the North and South Campuses, University of Delhi



5. Colleges, centres, and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders, and prominently display rules regarding the prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions

7. Placing of police pickets outside every college, special assistance to women's colleges, and severe punishments for acts of indiscipline, ragging

8. Patrolling is enforced to monitor and take speedy action in case of any untoward incident on campus