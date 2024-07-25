Student body ABVP submit suggestions to committee for NTA reforms

Today, July 25, a Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) delegation submitted suggestions to a high-level committee formed to bring reforms to the National Testing Agency (NTA). In a detailed letter of suggestions to the Chairman of the high-level committee, Dr K Radhakrishnan, the delegation suggested conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) exam in two phases.

It also highlighted the need for enhancements in the functioning of the NTA and its examinations, like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), NEET, and the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET).

Suggesting measures for conducting examinations transparently, the delegation suggested, "development of advanced infrastructure for conducting exams, adequate staffing of permanent employees at NTA, establishment of government institutions as exam centers, and adoption of a two-phase NEET-UG examination format akin to JEE". Further, it recommended that OMR sheets should be uploaded on the NTA website.

Emphasising the urgent need to restore students' confidence in the examinations conducted by NTA, ABVP called for addressing the issues immediately.

The National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Yagywalkya Shukla, said, "Over the past two weeks, ABVP has consulted students from diverse disciplines such as humanities, medical sciences, engineering, and others, and compiled 42 suggestions for reforming the National Testing Agency (NTA)."

"These suggestions have now been submitted to the High-Level Committee overseeing NTA reforms. It is crucial to promptly resolve the issues plaguing NTA to restore trust in its examination processes. We hope that the committee will take decisive action based on ABVP's recommendations," he said in a statement issued today.