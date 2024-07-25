Scrap NEET & reinstate old system, demands BSP chief Mayawati

"The Centre has failed to assure the people that it can conduct such an important exam properly, which has made the problem more serious. Therefore, why not end the centralised NEET UG-PG exam and reinstate the old system, as is the demand of many state governments," she said in the post in Hindi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses, and the Union Education Ministry have been at the centre of a row over alleged large-scale malpractice ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the 2024 NEET-UG, stating that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" because of a "systemic breach" of its sanctity.