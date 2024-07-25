Ranchi: Teacher thrashes students with rod, belt for not bagging medals

In a horrific incident, more than a dozen children of a private school in Ranchi were beaten up brutally by the sports teacher for not performing well in the sports tournament organised on July 22 and 23 in Bokaro.

According to the students, after the tournament was over, the sports teacher, Ayush Kumar Sinha, took them to a room at Sector IV DAV in Bokaro and thrashed them brutally with a rod and belt for not performing well in the tournament, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Notably, Regional Inter School Tournament was organised at Sector IV in Bokaro on July 22 and 23 and children from across the state had gone there to participate in it, including the children from DAV Gandhinagar in Ranchi.

After they returned from Bokaro, the children shared their nightmare with their parents, following which, they approached the principal but no action was taken against the teacher.

Later, on Wednesday, July 24, they lodged a formal complaint with Gonda Police Station.

According to the complaint lodged by parents of the aggrieved children, the sports teacher first took the children, who failed to bring medals in the tournament, into a room and thrashed them brutally with a rod and belt after covering the CCTV with his handkerchief. The teacher also broke the mobile phones of the children by throwing it on the floor.

"The teacher also threatened the children that he would see to it that they will be issued transfer certificates if they informed their parents about the incident," stated the complaint lodged by the parents.

The students also informed their parents that the sports teacher also went inside the toilet several times and smoke cigarettes after filling it with some suspicious material and came out only to beat them up, it said.

"After we got to know about the incident, first we approached the school principal, but no action was taken against the teacher. Later, on Wednesday we lodge a formal complaint with the Gonda Police Station seeking action against the teacher so that no such incident takes place in future," said the father of an 11-year-old child who studies in Class VI at DAV Gandhinagar, Manish Kumar.

A few of the children have been seriously injuries while some have received internal injuries, he added.

Officer in-charge of Gonda Police Station, Abhay Kumar Sinha, said that since the incident took place in Bokaro, a Zero FIR has been lodged and the matter will be referred to the concerned police station in Bokaro.

A Zero FIR is an FIR that can be filed in any police station, regardless of the place where the crime is committed or the jurisdiction of the police station.