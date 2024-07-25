NTA issues warning against impersonation in NEET and other exams

According to a report by India Today, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a public warning against the impersonation of the agency and its officials. This is regarding issues related to OMR (Optical mark recognition) manipulation in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other exams conducted by the NTA.

Following this, an official notice released today, Thursday, July 25, clarified the actual websites of NTA and NEET Undergraduates (UG).

The notice states, "Some unscrupulous elements are misusing the name of the NTA and its Officials through various websites. Some other persons are also masquerading as NTA Officials. Hence, the public is informed to be aware of such impersonation or people using the names of NTA and its Officials for any issue related to the manipulation of OMRs in the case of NEET (UG)-2024 or any other examination of NTA."

The NTA has provided official websites such as nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NEET for reference purposes for the public

In a similar line of news, in a recent NEET hearing held at the Supreme Court on July 23, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that there was no nationwide impact of the alleged paper leak.

The Solicitor General, representing the Union of India, asserted that the NEET results, contested by many students, were consistent with no unnatural surge.

The Supreme Court announced that a NEET re-exam would not be conducted as there was no systemic breach.