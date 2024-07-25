MP: School principal booked for stopping students from reciting Sanskrit shloka

A case has been registered against the principal of a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna city for allegedly stopping students from reciting a Sanskrit shloka (verse), a police official said today, Thursday, July 25, 2024. The principal has already apologised over the matter, according to sources, PTI reported.



The alleged incident took place on July 15 at Vandana Convent School during the morning assembly when three students recited Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Bhavantu Sukhmaya, he said. However, as per the FIR lodged against the principal, Sister Catherine, she snatched the mic from them, saying such shayariya won't be tolerated in the school.

ABVP intervenes

After learning about the alleged incident two days later, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demonstrated in the school, prompting police intervention. The protesters from the ABVP demanded that a case be registered against the principal.



On their insistence, Sister Catherine arrived there and apologised over the issue, said sources. The principal said that particular day was reserved for 'speaking in English only' and that is why the students were stopped, the sources said, quoting her.

Stressing that she respects all religions, the principal said she was sorry if she had hurt anyone's religious feelings, the sources revealed.



Further, officials said that despite the apology, the protesters wanted police action against the principal and her removal. They remained on the premises for over two hours and demanded that the skloka be recited in the school daily.



District Education Officer (DEO) Chandra Shekhar Sisodia also reached the school and assured that action would be taken after a probe, the official said.



On the complaint of one Saksham Dubey, an FIR was registered against the school principal under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (outraging religious feelings) on July 22, Guna police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava said.