Karnataka: Counselling for students studying in residential hostels

The Government of Karnataka will be introducing counselling sessions for students hailing from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) and Backward Classes communities who are pursuing their education from residential schools that are run by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), including Morarji Desai Residential Schools.

These counselling sessions will also include physical, mental, and academic well-being of the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

MLAs pointed out issues like the poor condition of hostels, at a few hostels there is a lack of proper beds, hot water and added to that, low-quality food is being served to students. There was also the allegation that the funds allotted were meagre.

Senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar brought up the issue of students taking the extreme step at these residential hostels. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR), Government of Karnataka, informed that KREIS is partnering with Rotary International for counselling of students.

"In today's world with smartphones, there are chances of children harming themselves. I will also appeal to MLAs to visit such hostels in their constituencies and conduct counselling with the help of local NGOs (non-governmental organisations)," Priyank said.

The minister said that if the House passes a resolution not approving community halls, the money can instead be used to improve facilities in hostels.