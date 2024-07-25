Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET

Today, Thursday, July 25, the Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination. The resolution was tabled by the state Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Sharan Prakash Patil.

The government said the NEET examination system is severely affecting the medical education opportunities of poor children from rural areas. It not only makes the school education system ineffective but also takes away the rights of the state government to admit students to state government-managed medical colleges, and hence, it is requested that this system be abolished, the government added, reported PTI.

"This House demands the Centre to exempt Karnataka from this exam and allow admission in the medical colleges to the school students on the basis of the Common Entrance Test conducted by the State government and cancel the NEET system in view of the irregularities taking place nationwide and make essential amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019)," the resolution said.

Along with this resolution, the state assembly passed two more resolutions. One is about the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal posing a threat to India's democratic and federal systems. The other one was against the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies based on the coming census, PTI reported.

The Speaker, UT Khader later announced that the resolutions had been adopted.