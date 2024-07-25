February ragging incident at a Narasaraopet college comes to light after video goes viral; one arrested

At a private degree college in Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, students physically assaulted second-year students at a boy's hostel.

The video of this incident has now gone viral on social media. The video shows senior students ragging the juniors mercilessly. Each junior was called into a room and thrashed. While the victims begged to be spared, the seniors were hear laughing and encouraging each other to keep the act going.

As per the police, the incident happened at the boys' hostel of Sri Subbaraya and Narayana College in Narasaraopet. Six students have been identified and police cases have been filed against them.

The New Indian Express was informed by Narasaraopet I Town Circle Inspector Krishna Reddy that the incident itself had occurred in the month of February and the seniors have graduated since then. The juniors did not report the incident to the management of the college on time.

Once the police received a complaint from the students, the police booked cases under various sections of the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011.

One of the students has been taken into custody.

Inspector Reddy stated that ragging is a punishable offence and urged students to report such incidents to the management and police without any delay, stated The New Indian Express report.