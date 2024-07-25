Coimbatore: College student arrested for forcing minor girl to love him

A 22-year-old student studying in private college was arrested by the city police for allegedly torturing a minor girl to love him. The suspect was identified as Junaith of Ukkadam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the suspect got into acquaintance with the 17-year-old girl who was studying in a private school through an app and allegedly started forcing her to love him, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday night, July 23, the suspect was standing in front of the complainant's house. Seeing the girl's father, the suspect escaped after leaving his mobile phone at the place.

Police said that he allegedly kept several girls photos including the minor girl's photos in the mobile.

Based on a complaint by her father, Kuniyamuthur police arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam in the city has invited applications for admission to the undergraduate courses in the 2024-2025 academic year.

College Principal T Veeramani told The New Indian Express, "As per the direction of the Directorate of Collegiate Education, we have increased 20% of seats in five undergraduate courses in the current academic year. Following it, we are enrolling students in the vacant seats in the courses and students who cleared class XII in supplementary exam also, can visit the college with the necessary documents and get admission."

"At present, 12 seats are vacant in Tamil, 10 in Math and 12 in English. The last date for admission is yet to be decided, -"he said.