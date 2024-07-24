Where is trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar? LBSNAA says it has “no info” on her whereabouts

There is no information about the whereabouts of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar even on the final day (July 23, Tuesday) of the notice issued to her by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. This was informed by official sources from LBSNAA to ANI.

On the morning of July 23, the institute had “no information” on Puja Khedkar and they declined to comment further.

On July 16, LBSNAA had asked the Government of Maharashtra to relieve Puja Kedhkar from her filed assignment as Super Numerary Assistant Collector, Washim Collectorate and had directed her to report back to the institute “for further necessary action” on July 23.

It may be noted that even the state and Centre have initiated two different probes against her while the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Pune Police initiated criminal proceedings.

As accusations of alleged fraud, forgery and irregularities rose, Puja Khedkar faced severe backlash. Her parents too, father Dilip Khedkar who is a former state government employee and mother Manorama Khedkar who is a former Sarpanch, have come under fire too.

While Manorama Khedkar was arrested and is currently in judicial custody, Dilip Khedkar has secured an interim pre-arrest bail till July 25, stated a report by ANI.