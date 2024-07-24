Planning to study abroad? VFS Global answers all your visa-related questions
When is the right time to apply for my student visa?
Applying for a visa should be your very first step after you have been accepted into an academic course abroad where you wish to study. Since the student visa application process can differ from country to country, it is best to apply in advance to avoid any last-minute surprises.
Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (three months) before the date of travel.
According to the revised regulations, you can apply for a student visa up to six months before your intended start date.
VFS Global forwards applications to the respective embassy/consulate as per agreed service level agreements.
In addition, one must run a check with the respective university for the right category of visa required.
Please check the destination country checklist and guidelines beforehand to ensure you have all the necessary information and paperwork for a seamless visa application process.
What are the typical turnaround times for student visas?
Each country has different processing timelines for student visas, clearly outlined on their websites. During peak seasons, visa processing may take longer than expected, so applying early is advisable to avoid last-minute rush.
VFS Global has no role in the processing timelines of a visa application. Decision making on the granting or refusal of visa is at the sole directive of the respective embassies/consulates.
I am confused about the required documentation for my student visa. Which documents should I submit?
You’ll need original copies of important documents, such as your International English Language Testing System/Test of English as a Foreign Language (IELTS/TOEFL) test scores or your academic results and certificates (depending on the checklist specifications), and of course your current passport — which should be valid for the next six months.
These are the common documents you will need at the time of the visa interview, some of which have to be original copies.
Note that this is only an indicative list — please do refer to the exact checklist of requirements for the country you are planning to study in on the official website of that country.
- Passport
- Photos
- Passport
- Acceptance letter
- Financial documents with proof of funds
- Student loan approvals
- Academic qualifications
- Test scores English language qualifications
- Proof of international student health cover
How do I track the status of my application?
Once your application is submitted, you can opt for the SMS service, and receive timely updates on your application’s progress. The status will be updated as and when your passport is ready for collection/delivery.
Be aware that VFS Global cannot track your application during the assessment process within an embassy or consulate.
Can VFS Global offer me advice and guidance on visa categories?
VFS Global is not authorised to provide advice or guidance on visa category or any other visa requirement that the customer may need. We handle the front-end administrative tasks in the visa application process.
This includes collecting application forms and documentation as per the checklist provided by the government, enrolling biometrics where applicable, and ensuring the safe return of passports post the decision-making process by the embassy or consulate.
Is my passport prepared for my visa application?
While having a passport is a given requirement, having a passport with sufficient pages for stamping is key. A few countries demand that your passport have at least two usable blank pages.
Please follow the guidelines of the destination country with respect to documentation
What aspects of the visa category should I scrutinise?
It’s advisable to ensure your visa validity aligns with your academic course timeline and other key aspects such as the number of entries permitted.
Please familiarise yourself with all entitlements upfront, as the requirements vary by country. Can your family go with you? Can you work part-time? If so, how many hours per week? After graduation, can you apply for a work permit, and if so, for how long is it valid? Make sure you know all your entitlements upfront, as every country has different requirements.
Can I expedite the process? Does availing any of the value-added services guarantee a faster visa outcome?
VFS Global has no role in expediting the application process. VFS Global also offers many optional value-added services curated based on specific demands from applicants for greater personalisation and convenience.
Opting for any optional value-added services such as Visa At Your Doorstep, Premium Lounge, Prime Time, or Courier service has no bearing in expediting visa process or favourable decision making.
In case of UK, students may opt for PV and SPV services, the details of which can be found at https://www.gov.uk/faster-decision-visa-settlement.
Are there health restrictions that one should be aware of?
A few countries have health restrictions on their student visa categories.
For example, you may need to undergo medical tests to prove that you do not carry any infectious diseases, or, prove that you have been immunised if your home country has lately had an outbreak of diseases such as cholera or yellow fever.
A few countries require you to take a mandatory health insurance before they grant you a student visa. Please check the destination country checklist and guidelines beforehand to ensure you have all the necessary information and paperwork for a seamless visa application process.