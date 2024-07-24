Planning to study abroad? VFS Global answers all your visa-related questions

A

Applying for a visa should be your very first step after you have been accepted into an academic course abroad where you wish to study. Since the student visa application process can differ from country to country, it is best to apply in advance to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (three months) before the date of travel.

According to the revised regulations, you can apply for a student visa up to six months before your intended start date.

VFS Global forwards applications to the respective embassy/consulate as per agreed service level agreements.

In addition, one must run a check with the respective university for the right category of visa required.

Please check the destination country checklist and guidelines beforehand to ensure you have all the necessary information and paperwork for a seamless visa application process.